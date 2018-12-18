Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 10,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,219 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32 million, down from 49,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 4.29 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 85.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.30 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 2.74M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.68 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12,535 shares to 142,465 shares, valued at $27.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

