Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.36M, down from 55,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 3.57M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 10.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 17,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,657 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02 million, down from 163,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $678.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 111,842 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.90% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 24/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK500 M; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 05/04/2018 – OPUS ONE Resources Begins a Drilling Program on Its Fecteau Property, Located in Urban-Barry Township, Quebec, Canada

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Another trade for 2,945 shares valued at $746,558 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, June 20. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $2.94M. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Taking A Trade Break: Weak Overseas Data Center Stage Despite Solid Retail Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $763.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,546 shares to 256,422 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Index Etf (IWB) by 2,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $457.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 320,381 shares to 350,381 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. OPB’s profit will be $10.10M for 16.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Opus Bank Names Brian Fitzmaurice and Ed Padilla Vice Chairmen – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opus’ (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Opus Bank Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Orange County – Business Wire” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opus Bank sinks 15% after Q3 EPS misses, NIM contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.