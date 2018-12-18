Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 15.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 295,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.97M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 202,443 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 31.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 31,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 671,591 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.37 million, up from 640,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 718,465 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $67.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 114,491 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $96.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 987,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.85 million activity. The insider McMullen Michael R. sold $1.35 million. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $106,590 was sold by Gonsalves Rodney. $371,296 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by FIELDS HEIDI. The insider Grau Dominique sold $658,748.

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 15. Jefferies maintained the shares of A in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, June 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 18. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of A in report on Wednesday, May 11 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy”. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 18 report.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Huge Yield Spells Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darden lifts profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24.16 million are held by Vanguard. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 26,159 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested in 0.01% or 899 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 1.21M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.25% or 112,868 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 548 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.39M were reported by Franklin Res. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 1.33M shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited holds 0.01% or 202 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited owns 102,522 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.94% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 147,002 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Polyone Corporation had 32 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, January 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Seaport Global upgraded the shares of POL in report on Monday, April 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wellington Shields to “Hold” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, August 24. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 4 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Longbow on Tuesday, July 28 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PolyOne (POL) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best Buy Is Literally A ‘Best’ Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PolyOne Corporation (POL) CEO, Robert Patterson on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “PolyOne Corp (POL) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on PolyOne Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.05 million activity. $306,422 worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) was bought by ABERNATHY ROBERT E. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $120,920 was made by FEARON RICHARD H on Thursday, October 25. $32,630 worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) shares were bought by Midea M. John Jr.. On Monday, August 20 the insider Patterson Robert M sold $1.70 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold POL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.98 million shares or 4.41% less from 74.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,898 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 56,762 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Mesirow Fincl Management reported 308,491 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 182,241 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 18,700 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5,706 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Shelton Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Mondrian Prtnrs invested 0.14% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 202,817 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 873 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 80,216 shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc by 157,808 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).