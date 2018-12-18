Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 40.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,106 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31M, down from 32,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 17.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 271,999 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.58M, down from 279,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.13 lastly. It is down 2.91% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. LNT’s profit will be $82.58 million for 31.52 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold LNT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 161.68 million shares or 0.31% more from 161.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 105,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company reported 2,000 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc holds 0.16% or 6,980 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 37,909 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 355 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv owns 32,971 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.54% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 13,422 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 81,237 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company holds 298,991 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.05% or 46,309 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 18,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 51,433 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $54,748 activity.

Among 11 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Alliant Energy had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, November 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $77 target in Friday, March 18 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, March 21 report. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 21. Zacks upgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) rating on Wednesday, August 12. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $69 target. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Wolfe Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $626.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 14,523 shares to 155,574 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.82 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $366.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,508 shares to 17,870 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 20,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Windward Ca invested in 324,335 shares. Ami Invest Management stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 255,167 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.40 million shares. Harvey Invest Company Limited Liability invested in 3,377 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 1.2% or 376,531 shares. Advent Capital Management De owns 27 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 7.02% or 304,455 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 9,377 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt accumulated 26,629 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Company has invested 10.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 40.13M shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.92% or 176,946 shares in its portfolio.