Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $26.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1547. About 4.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 51.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 50,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, down from 98,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 24.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Aurora Stock Needs This One Thing Before Itâ€™s a Strong Buy – Investorplace.com" on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on December 04, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. On Wednesday, August 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,054 shares. $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. 1,375 shares valued at $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Reynolds Shelley also sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, FB – Nasdaq" on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amazon's Biggest Move This Year: Taking Aim at Healthcare – Nasdaq" published on December 18, 2018.