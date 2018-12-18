Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4237.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 313,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.05M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $132.67. About 3.88 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 12.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 77,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 704,352 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.50 million, up from 626,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 3.98 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 258,000 shares to 154,700 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 76,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 188 sales for $185.66 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $1.34M. Dayon Alexandre sold $3.27M worth of stock or 21,615 shares. 470 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $65,751 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.60 million on Wednesday, September 26. Harris Parker also sold $837,162 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Friday, August 24 Allanson Joe sold $88,292 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 589 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0.64% or 312,159 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,544 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh holds 2,928 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 20,982 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 27,087 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 5.34 million shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Texas-based Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 36,100 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 97,516 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 98,304 shares. West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust reported 42,779 shares stake. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.83% or 412,070 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Top Growth Stock Picks Could Be Huge Year-End Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Salesforce earnings: Can a strong quarter overcome â€˜bear gogglesâ€™? – MarketWatch” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Veeva Systems – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Management Presents at 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas on Thursday, August 27. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 30. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Guggenheim. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8. On Thursday, May 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Thursday, November 23 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 25,347 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 971,957 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Company reported 60,022 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 15.06M shares. Fulton Bancorp Na invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.11% or 28,390 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 19,125 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,003 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 300 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 337,098 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 194,339 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.41% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 129,377 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company accumulated 11,190 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Why AIG Is Not a Good Value Pick – GuruFocus.com” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life Limited (U.K.) Appoints New CEO – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research initiated it with “Sell” rating and $52.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Avondale. Argus Research maintained the shares of AIG in report on Thursday, March 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, January 19 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 6 report. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by William Blair. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform”. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, November 7.