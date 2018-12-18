Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 137.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,625 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $186.27. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,515 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.09M, down from 63,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 17.56M shares traded or 104.46% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2018: VBIV, AGTC, AMPE, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2018: KANG, AXON, MDCO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entera Bio up 42% premarket on Amgen collaboration – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2018: OPRX,ITCI,ENTX,AMGN,RARX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 82,685 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Management Incorporated. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,552 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 532,163 shares. Moreover, Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.41% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,767 shares. 1,330 are owned by Capital Investment Counsel Inc. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Koshinski Asset Management owns 18,907 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust owns 9,913 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 66,661 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited owns 1,665 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc reported 0.43% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 666 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $307.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,772 shares to 7,628 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,382 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. 20,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares with value of $3.91M were sold by Jacks Tyler.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $179 target in Monday, July 30 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 26 with “Buy”. Argus Research upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, January 23 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.75 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson A Buy Here? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GuruFocus.com” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Callahan Advisors Ltd Com reported 2.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toth Financial Advisory reported 53,034 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,996 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 18,048 shares. 2,412 were accumulated by Jmg Gru. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12.76 million shares. Holowesko Prtn Limited has 622,000 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Liability has invested 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers Merchants has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Llc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 249,928 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Epoch has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.09 million shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, January 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 12. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, January 12. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $148.0 target in Thursday, August 31 report.