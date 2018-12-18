Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,545 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25 million, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 33.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 14,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,402 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $918,000, down from 33,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 27.83 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 2 by Daiwa Securities. Rosenblatt initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 28 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Wednesday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, August 11. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 81,323 are held by Vantage Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Lincoln invested in 0.67% or 87,622 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 171,594 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 132,055 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 1.49M shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 46,886 shares. Partner Mngmt LP accumulated 7,400 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Davidson Inv Advsr reported 187,899 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 108,034 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,950 shares stake. 364,663 are held by Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corporation.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 13. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. DZ Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 12. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 14 by Macquarie Research. The company was initiated on Thursday, January 14 by Suntrust Robinson. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 12 by Hilliard Lyons.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42,421 shares to 134,993 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. $226,100 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3. The insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $245,993.

