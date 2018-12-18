Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 62.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 23,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,019 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $940,000, down from 37,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.27. About 2.50 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 14.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, up from 20,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 24.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Buy the Headlines or Clorox Stock at All Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Despite Down Monday, The Chart Of Colgate-Palmolive Looks Very Bullish Right Now – Benzinga” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Best Stocks to Buy for the Holiday Spirit – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.23% or 28,021 shares. 6,060 were accumulated by Hendley And. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 39,692 shares. Schmidt P J invested in 0.1% or 5,135 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1.5% or 1.78M shares. Phocas Financial Corporation has 10,450 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney reported 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Two Sigma Secs Limited invested in 66,936 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.11M shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 11,847 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Co owns 599,497 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 49,147 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 8,249 shares in its portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 28 by B. Riley & Co. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, September 25 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Sterne Agee CRT. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 19 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 29 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,132 shares to 8,761 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14 million for 21.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. HICKEY DENNIS J also sold $7.89 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $737,863 were sold by Deoras Mukul on Monday, August 13. $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by MOISON FRANCK J. Shotts Philip G. sold $30,978 worth of stock or 462 shares. On Monday, July 16 Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 19,500 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 8. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Don’t Buy The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft overtakes Apple as most valuable U.S. company – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analyst: Google, Amazon releasing AirPods rivals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.