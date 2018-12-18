Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 235.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 78,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, up from 33,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 73.32 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 48.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $497,000, down from 6,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 5.57M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 1.68 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Communication invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,879 are owned by Montag A Associate Inc. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 815 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,356 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 20,127 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,050 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo accumulated 34,969 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 830,576 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,833 shares. Wealthtrust invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited reported 840 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $254.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,067 shares to 213,827 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 29 by Rosenblatt. As per Wednesday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 24 by William Blair. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Jefferies. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 1. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 19 by Needham. On Wednesday, November 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 11.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 188 insider sales for $185.66 million activity. 470 shares were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas, worth $65,751. Shares for $849,332 were sold by Harris Parker. Weaver Amy E also sold $587,600 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, December 3. $1.48M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Shares for $88,292 were sold by Allanson Joe. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 543 shares worth $82,283.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95 million for 144.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.31 million shares. Ent Service owns 17,430 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 953,892 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru holds 84,222 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 17,818 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability stated it has 7,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management Inc has invested 3.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Salley Assoc holds 0.09% or 20,168 shares in its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 5.26% or 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.38M shares. 3.35 million were accumulated by Smead Cap Management. 114,689 were accumulated by Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated. United Asset Strategies stated it has 22,656 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 315,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Prn).