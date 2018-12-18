Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 19,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,558 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.41M, down from 131,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 20.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 484.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 44,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 52.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd holds 2.20M shares. Madrona Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,246 shares. Diker Management Ltd Llc owns 14,113 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 2.15M shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Ltd stated it has 194,897 shares. Academy Tx has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Llc holds 1.34% or 13,950 shares in its portfolio. Nfc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,179 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 39,680 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Ensemble Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3.83% or 9,363 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 0.04% or 470 shares. Summit Strategies reported 7,566 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,353 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by HSBC. Brean Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Needham maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, February 2. Needham has “Buy” rating and $210.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Instinet. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.74 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 11. Wood downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, December 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Credit Agricole. Citigroup maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $34 target. Vining Sparks initiated Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Monday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $18.0 target in Tuesday, August 25 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by Jefferies.

