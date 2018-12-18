Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 339.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 17,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, up from 5,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 2.40 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

S&T Bank decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by 39.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 230,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.74 million, down from 582,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 3.50M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $28.22 million activity. $227,600 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by Wassmer Michael J on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 4,229 shares valued at $391,394 was sold by WARNER BRADFORD H. HAY LEWIS III had sold 16,446 shares worth $1.64M. FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold $24.05M worth of stock or 242,090 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “‘The Match’: Pay-Per-View Golf May Be A First, But Primetime Tee-Offs Are Nothing New – Benzinga” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Austin startup hiring after Capital One acquisition – Austin Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US banks quietly pull back from riskiest loans amid recession fears – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $749.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 11,294 shares to 24,140 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,818 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acropolis Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 11,821 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 131,800 are held by Pl Cap Limited. 11,575 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 8,857 shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 360 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd. Afam Capital accumulated 75,419 shares. Cove Street Lc stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Instinet upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Wednesday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 11 by Wedbush. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 18 by PiperJaffray. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, July 2. Bank of America upgraded the shares of COF in report on Thursday, December 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 23.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Dollar General, Broadcom, Kroger and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 02, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bearish Options Activity in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Targets 4.5% Downside in Shares in Coming Weeks -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cyber Monday expected to set a record – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 109 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, August 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 23. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. SunTrust maintained the shares of AEO in report on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Stephens downgraded American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Thursday, August 20 to “Equal Weight” rating. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

S&T Bank, which manages about $535.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 318,254 shares to 716,023 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).