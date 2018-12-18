Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Monro Inc. (MNRO) by 25.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 million, down from 42,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 541,097 shares traded or 76.71% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 47.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 900% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.60M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 1.17 million shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CE shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 7,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Lc reported 17,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp has invested 0.14% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bessemer Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 881 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 117,425 shares. Burney Co has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Two Sigma Secs Limited Company invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Verition Fund Limited Liability Com accumulated 69,464 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,124 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 5,500 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 50,526 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celanese had 91 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 18. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 7 report. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 16. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 29 report. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Friday, July 1. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.5 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $19.14M for 30.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9,800 shares to 30,586 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,329 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Among 14 analysts covering Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Monro Muffler Brake had 32 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 31 by Gabelli. Stephens downgraded the shares of MNRO in report on Thursday, June 29 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) rating on Friday, October 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 6. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, August 26 with “Positive”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by Gabelli. The stock of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold MNRO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 36.24 million shares or 2.10% less from 37.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 2,542 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 47,706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cardinal Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). The Us-based Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Com holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 0.66% or 271,650 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc has invested 2.83% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Cwm Ltd reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 65,533 shares. Parametric Associates Lc owns 124,436 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 37,679 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 42,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 42,223 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0% or 402 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $9.73 million activity. On Friday, November 9 the insider Mulholland Maureen sold $152,000. $1.61M worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares were sold by MELLOR ROBERT E. Senuk Samuel also sold $132,920 worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares. 750 shares were sold by Auerbach John L, worth $52,523. $768,839 worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) was sold by Pickens Raymond L.