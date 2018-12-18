Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 37.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 593,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 983,875 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.46M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 136,031 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 9.57% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 0.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 86,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $222.68M, up from 20.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 134,971 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 6.35% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 855,121 shares to 10.40 million shares, valued at $198.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 149,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 209,494 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $218.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 79,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).