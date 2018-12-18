Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, down from 53,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 47.86M shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76M, up from 15,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 7.59 million shares traded or 26.49% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.85 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 49,214 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 70,856 shares. Altimeter Capital Management LP invested in 1.34% or 300,200 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetary Mgmt Gru has 5.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skba Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,450 shares. 2.84 million are held by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. 400,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Crystal Rock accumulated 27,555 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 132,817 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Verity Asset reported 10,389 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. South State has 3.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 280,664 shares. Rwwm owns 453,246 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Company owns 134,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $6.43 million worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. The insider Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $273.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,235 shares to 93,567 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,647 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).