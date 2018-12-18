Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 0.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 229,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82B, up from 44.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 2.47 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 24/05/2018 – Novartis: EC Zessly Approval Is for Gastroenterological, Rheumatological and Dermatological Diseases; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for EU Approval Later in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ IN UNITED STATES, NO DECISIONS MADE YET; 09/04/2018 – REG-Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 38.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 8,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,503 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, up from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 6.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59,012 shares to 91,729 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 36,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,696 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 9 with “Sector Perform”. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by Macquarie Research. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, February 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 23 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Jefferies. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Giant Expansion Of A Super-Massive Oil Field – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total S.A. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – October’s Biggest Losers And Most Surprising Winners – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: Shell in talks for Endeavor Energy deal as price drops – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Oil is Said to Eye Bid for Chevron’s (CVX) UK North Sea Assets, Chevron seeks First Bids by Dec-End – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security National holds 34,861 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 12,963 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 235,617 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,259 shares. Edgemoor Inv Inc holds 0.09% or 6,006 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,663 shares. Syntal Cap Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 21,396 shares. Iberiabank reported 63,450 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jane Street Limited Co reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or reported 48,067 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc accumulated 0.25% or 23,449 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 36,236 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.53 million shares to 39.94 million shares, valued at $3.79 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 670,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).