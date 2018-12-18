First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 31.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 14,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 47,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 29.40 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Daktronics Inc (DAKT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 45,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,537 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, up from 121,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Daktronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 146,329 shares traded. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 9.67% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility

Among 2 analysts covering Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Daktronics had 3 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”. Singular Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, September 21 report. Needham upgraded Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) rating on Wednesday, September 23. Needham has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $316.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,742 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $261,289 activity. 5,411 shares were sold by GATZKE CARLA S, worth $48,243. Wiemann Bradley T had sold 10,500 shares worth $90,875. $90,881 worth of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was sold by Kurtenbach Reece A on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold DAKT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 23.50 million shares or 0.74% less from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc reported 225 shares stake. Geode Limited reported 399,916 shares. Crestwood Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 40,989 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,246 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 498,647 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 13,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 336,625 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 316,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 718,138 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 18,052 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Fmr stated it has 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

More notable recent Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) CEO Reece Kurtenbach on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Daktronics Expands Digital Billboard Product Options Nasdaq:DAKT – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2018. More interesting news about Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Daktronics, Inc. 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Daktronics Stock Is Depressing But It’s Not All Bad – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 0.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.82M shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc owns 43,975 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 54,950 were reported by Duncker Streett & Com. Sky Group Ltd Liability reported 0.2% stake. 33,275 were reported by Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 5.73 million shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Penobscot Company holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 139,205 shares. Moreover, Tctc Ltd Llc has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 326,065 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Florida-based First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Serv has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustco Bank N Y owns 2.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,024 shares. Jolley Asset Limited has invested 3.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 1.26% stake. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 3. Deutsche Bank maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Drexel Hamilton. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Wednesday, June 15. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $32 target.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.95 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $160.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 46,440 shares to 182,472 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Tx Financial Group Inc by 15,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).