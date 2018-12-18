Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 91.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $353,000, down from 129,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 44,882 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 54.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.27M, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.26. About 250,580 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 58.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.22 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $5.03M for 18.10 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $97.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.33M shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $162.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 38,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.13, from 2.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold WLDN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.38 million shares or 1.15% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 3,062 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 1,214 shares. Bard Assoc Inc reported 229,124 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 11,642 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 2,621 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 662 shares. Cadence Management Llc reported 94,780 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Co reported 244,730 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 122,041 shares. Northern Trust has 114,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Llc owns 1,144 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willdan Group had 12 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by TheStreet. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 23 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Sunday, October 29. Seaport Global Securities initiated Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) on Monday, January 18 with “Speculative Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global Securities with “Speculative Buy” on Friday, January 15. The stock of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, May 12 by Wedbush. As per Monday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold COHR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 23.30 million shares or 5.66% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 9,679 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Pnc Fincl Services accumulated 3,377 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 8,080 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 1,187 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 0.27% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Citigroup holds 0% or 5,051 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 0.02% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 17,901 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Adirondack holds 0% or 8 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 102,163 shares. 7 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 144,077 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management reported 4,953 shares stake. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 161 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.42 million activity. 458 shares valued at $60,799 were sold by Fletcher Pamela on Friday, November 9.

Among 8 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Coherent had 35 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, June 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) on Monday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 15 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 8. Susquehanna maintained Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Needham. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet on Wednesday, September 2 to “Buy”. The stock of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.