Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 6.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 17,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,924 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.77 million, down from 269,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 862,167 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 59.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,469 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79 million, down from 78,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 588,933 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.02 per share. IR’s profit will be $314.43M for 18.53 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 160,710 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.09% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Canandaigua Commercial Bank reported 27,522 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory holds 269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ghp Advsr Inc has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 88 shares. 366,228 were reported by Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% or 471 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,801 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 240,950 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 178,789 shares to 309,410 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 193,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,054 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.24M for 14.31 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rhumbline Advisers reported 304,118 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0.01% or 701 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,671 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,394 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 140 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 9,668 shares. Rockland Tru has 13,817 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 38,841 shares. Prio Wealth LP owns 25,722 shares. Carroll Fincl accumulated 557 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 128,453 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.41% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Alpha Windward Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 131 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.