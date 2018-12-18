Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 4.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 206,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.10 million, up from 197,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 17,960 shares traded or 73.23% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 16.67% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 10,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,910 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, down from 74,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 2.23 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “E*TRADE Prebuilt Portfolios Deliver a Selection of Funds in a Few Easy Clicks – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Screen for Stocks on Sale – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Bull of the Day: E-Trade Financial (ETFC) – Zacks.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: ETFC, FANH, GNTY, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.83 million for 10.58 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $193.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54,630 shares to 94,499 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% or 126,368 shares in its portfolio. 956 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rmb Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 42,575 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sun Life Fincl reported 721 shares. Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 186,954 shares. Advent Intl Ma accumulated 212,519 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 23,504 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 16,609 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.79 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 660,038 shares. 352,909 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership.

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Wood. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by SunTrust. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, October 6. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $44.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Barclays Capital.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. The insider Pizzi Michael A. bought $516,735. 5,000 shares were bought by Healy James P, worth $226,791. On Friday, November 2 the insider LAWSON RODGER A bought $512,650. 1,943 shares were bought by Simonich Brent, worth $100,072 on Friday, November 2.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $359.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 190,747 shares to 94,229 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,548 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

More notable recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Carolina bank picks Raleigh for North Carolina debut – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 23, 2016, also Zacks.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Invest in DNB Financial (DNBF) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” published on December 19, 2017, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Bank to enter the Triad market with branch in prime downtown spot – Triad Business Journal” on April 10, 2018. More interesting news about Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Moody’s (MCO) Stellar Performance Continue in 2018? – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Four Takeaways from the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2017.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $826,310 activity. SEAVER R ARTHUR JR also sold $750,184 worth of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $64,281 were sold by CUBBAGE LEIGHTON M on Monday, June 25. The insider GILMER FRED JR sold $52,195.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 4 investors sold SFST shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 1.38% more from 4.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc owns 428,614 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.09% or 71,032 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 158,900 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 250 shares. Banc Funds Communications Ltd Company reported 472,231 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 21,215 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. 3,130 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 9,100 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 15,296 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 30,449 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares.