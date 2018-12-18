Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.78 million, down from 252,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $374.43. About 212,541 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 74,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.99 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 127,389 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has declined 41.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time

Among 12 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 40 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, June 13 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 2. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets upgraded TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 11. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Monday, June 20.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TC PipeLines Will Benefit From Long-Term Energy Trends – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 17th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Update From Zombieland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Third Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TCP’s profit will be $58.48M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackhill Capital Incorporated has 95,400 shares. Third Security Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). North Star Investment Corporation reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 16,503 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 21,297 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 401 shares. Gould Asset Lc Ca accumulated 12,585 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Spirit Of America Ny reported 0.31% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Mirae Asset Invs Communications reported 805,221 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 957,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Conning Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Kistler stated it has 500 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 6,746 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $4.73 million activity. 280 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $124,079 on Monday, July 16. $1.07 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Lee Yau Tat. Campbell Michael Earl sold $592,500 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 REIT Stocks for Your Black Friday Shopping Cart – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Q4 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Biggest Trend In The Market Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ISS Recommends That Select Income REIT Shareholders Vote â€œFORâ€ the Proposed Merger with Government Properties Income Trust – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 23,738 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp invested in 21,769 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Com has 832 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 534 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 41,789 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company has 290,605 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 517 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 688,239 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Copeland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.69% or 26,525 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 20,912 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 10,312 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,472 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv invested in 44,495 shares.