Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 59.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,845 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $255,000, down from 14,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 4.04 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 3.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 4,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,364 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.35M, down from 142,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.35. About 3.96M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 83,271 shares to 94,367 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 74,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup initiated the shares of EXC in report on Friday, September 18 with “Sell” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 6. Howard Weil initiated the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, November 17 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Friday, April 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 25 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 16. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, July 20 report.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. John G Ullman & Associates invested 0.75% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And, a Japan-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,321 shares. Aperio Group Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). At National Bank holds 0.03% or 6,591 shares. Tompkins Fin has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Trustco Bancshares Corporation N Y holds 0.57% or 12,070 shares in its portfolio. Co Bank owns 30,516 shares. First Manhattan Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 461 are held by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il owns 237,065 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold 2,910 shares worth $760,121. 10,500 shares valued at $2.73M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. The insider Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 74,132 shares to 104,685 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Guggenheim. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $104 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 22. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse.