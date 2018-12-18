Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 79.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 646,431 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.91M, up from 815,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 873,060 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 102.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $265.31 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.03. About 5.33 million shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts Would Pay $1.6B Termination Fee to Cigna Under Agreement For Recently Announced Merger Under Certain Conditions; 08/03/2018 – The $54 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal is the latest move in an industry aiming to tackle soaring healthcare costs; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – IF MERGER DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER CO, CIGNA UNDER FURTHER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CIGNA MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO REVERSE FEE OF $2.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Acreedo Is Unit of Express Scripts; 19/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF CIGNA DEAL CLOSES IN 2018, 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN TO BE FUNDED AT 200% WITH NO PRORATION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 10/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Columbus/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Express Scripts – 06/10/2018; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Increasing Number of Generic Drugs Available; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal

