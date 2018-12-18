Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 22.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20M, down from 10,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 5.36M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 23,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 23.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 22/05/2018 – GOING TO LAUNCH AD PRODUCT THIS SUMMER GLOBALLY-ZUCKERBERG; 24/05/2018 – FB PARTNERING WITH YOUGOV TO IDENTIFY PUBLIC DEBATE SHIFTS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.43 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 976,907 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Federated Pa has 285,570 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. American National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Alesco Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Vantage Inv Ltd invested in 0.07% or 2,261 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 43,775 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce, New York-based fund reported 7.04M shares. 2,372 were reported by Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 1,425 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 152,205 shares or 0.85% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 904,429 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Guardian Invest Management holds 11,148 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. 35,051 shares were sold by Johnson Denise C, worth $5.40M.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. has $200.0 highest and $28 lowest target. $141.30’s average target is 13.70% above currents $124.27 stock price. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 16 by Tigress Financial. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $155 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 3 by Atlantic Securities. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Friday, January 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $192.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, January 26 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $149 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 26. JP Morgan maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, December 5 with “Neutral” rating.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 1,761 shares to 6,608 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 13,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DTH).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $306.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 500 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 8,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,175 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $117,840 were sold by Stretch Colin. 407,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $72.06 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Cox Christopher K also sold $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $8.41M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 10,000 shares valued at $2.00M were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06M.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 2 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, November 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 17. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 30. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 20,080 shares. 5,058 were reported by Wagner Bowman. Neumann Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 1,410 shares. Meritage Lp invested 3.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 14.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,932 shares. Ally Financial owns 2.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,000 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability Company holds 29,200 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 482,727 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. California-based First Western Cap Mgmt Company has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miura Glob Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Mark Asset has invested 2.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Grp Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,305 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 15,023 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,102 shares.

