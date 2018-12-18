Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,204 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.68M, down from 60,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 6.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 194,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.23M, down from 293,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 14.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE THE DATA l HARVESTED WAS USED FOR THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-BBC; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign

Ctc Llc, which manages about $68.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 5,892 shares to 15,488 shares, valued at $435.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 515,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 16.80 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $248.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bank by 5,871 shares to 12,941 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 49,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.18 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

