Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 373.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 2,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 3.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 34.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 48,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32M, down from 142,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.57M market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 522,373 shares traded or 378.97% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 2.85% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Among 7 analysts covering Fidelity Southern Corp (NASDAQ:LION), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fidelity Southern Corp had 14 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of LION in report on Monday, January 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, October 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 25 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Friday, June 23.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AIG Slips to 52 Week Low: Will the Stock Decline Further? – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lion Air ponders cancelling Boeing jets in row over crash – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Invest in Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $11,997 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 1.88 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 32.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.28 per share. LION’s profit will be $10.09M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.28% negative EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors by 12,975 shares to 200,642 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $813.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 41,470 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. On Friday, August 17 SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 50,000 shares. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. On Wednesday, June 27 TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,400 shares. 1,013 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $5.40M were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J weighing on big biopharma players – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.