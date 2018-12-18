Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 102.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 62,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 123,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.73M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 877,161 shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 66.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $157,000, down from 2,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 576,996 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact

Among 17 analysts covering Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Franco-Nevada Corp had 37 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, November 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, November 15. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, September 7 report. The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 14. TD Securities upgraded the shares of FNV in report on Thursday, October 8 to “Action List Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 9 report. JP Morgan maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) on Monday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of FNV in report on Tuesday, December 20 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Contest: Early Stage Royalty Company With Great Potential and Strong Shareholder Base – GuruFocus.com” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: Second-Quarter Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “With Rates Rising, Credit Quality Comes Into Focus In Debt And Equity Markets – Forbes” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Company Makes Huge Blunder By Investing In U.S. Shale Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 48,681 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $320.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 53,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 13.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.81 per share. AYI’s profit will be $81.37 million for 14.26 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) Risk-Reward Profile Has Turned Unfavorable – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands – there’s more upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands: Turnaround Imminent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 12,108 shares to 155,474 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Among 22 analysts covering Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Acuity Brands Inc. had 73 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, January 27 by TH Capital. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 9 by Cowen & Co. Guggenheim initiated Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Tuesday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, September 30. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 21 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Monday, July 17 report. Roth Capital downgraded the shares of AYI in report on Friday, January 27 to “Sell” rating. On Tuesday, September 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price Cap has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 32,750 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.11% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Prudential accumulated 26,420 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 72,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Limited accumulated 4,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 4,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 5,755 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 3,790 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Limited accumulated 0% or 8,204 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 4,207 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,708 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).