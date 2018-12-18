Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,762 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.47 million, down from 72,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 21.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 11,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,818 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 50,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 221,641 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 23.93% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M

Among 12 analysts covering HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HB Fuller had 29 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of FUL in report on Tuesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of FUL in report on Wednesday, November 30 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 26 by Seaport Global Securities. Deutsche Bank maintained H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 27. The stock of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. The stock of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, October 16.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $827,813 activity. VAN SANT R WILLIAM had sold 5,500 shares worth $297,643. 7,213 shares valued at $406,554 were sold by Keenan Timothy J on Monday, July 30.

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FUL’s profit will be $51.19M for 9.90 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.44% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $111.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 48,731 shares to 60,836 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 59,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HB Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FUL – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HB Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FUL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “H.B. Fuller Named Strategic Supplier by Faurecia – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HB Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:FUL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) CEO Jim Owens on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold FUL shares while 73 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 49.44 million shares or 4.45% less from 51.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 3,386 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 31,845 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 15,403 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 232,953 shares in its portfolio. 17,222 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 5,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.14 million shares or 2.13% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 484,606 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Llc owns 33,712 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Mairs & Power reported 1.52% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Phocas Fincl Corp reported 135,728 shares. Parametric Port Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Old Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 5,153 shares. 8,525 are held by Cim Investment Mangement.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Dead Money During Spin-Off Process – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Soroban Cap Prtn Lp holds 2.39M shares or 5.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 182,111 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 0.23% or 4,430 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 8,724 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,000 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Tru owns 11,688 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability reported 11,261 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regal Invest Advsrs Lc has 18,175 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Godsey & Gibb Assoc has 117,613 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited has 163,350 shares. 265 are held by Exane Derivatives. Meyer Handelman Communication owns 167,250 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Limited has invested 0.97% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 7 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 19 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 12 with “Sector Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 8.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Gill Charles D sold $1.94M.