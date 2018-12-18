Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 92.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 106,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103,000, down from 115,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.89B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 90.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 135.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 14,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 10,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 1.40M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, October 19. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Friday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 21 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by TheStreet on Wednesday, August 26. Vetr upgraded the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 12, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 19.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $146.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 17,092 shares to 58,572 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oarsman invested 1.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Holt Cap Advsr Lc Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership has 65,540 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors has 2.12M shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 47,036 shares. Overbrook Mngmt owns 63,417 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 65,222 shares. Lucas Cap Management holds 0.81% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 59,648 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc owns 14,277 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lakeview Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,289 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 39,974 shares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 69,390 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 31,836 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability reported 144,759 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 20 by Bank of America. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, September 18. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 5.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. Murphy John Jo sold $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, July 17. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $711,960 was sold by Sauerland John P. On Thursday, July 19 the insider Broz Steven sold $137,724. Barbagallo John A also sold $3.40 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, October 26. $3.35M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by CODY WILLIAM M.

