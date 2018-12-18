Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 14,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,152 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48M, up from 61,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 122,128 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Ibm Retirement Fund decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund sold 10,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71 million, down from 69,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.08. About 11.20 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, September 20. Credit Suisse upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, January 4. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $120.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 17 by KBW. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 86,395 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 7,712 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset Management holds 46,603 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 1.78 million shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Company reported 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W reported 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Davis has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dsc Limited Partnership has invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 284,147 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 7,487 shares stake. Weitz Investment Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 12,500 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt stated it has 60,235 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,757 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 11.06 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Granite Constr had 26 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. As per Wednesday, June 29, the company rating was initiated by M Partners. Canaccord Genuity maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Thursday, March 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, January 18. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, December 10 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 24 by Maxim Group. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 31 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 10. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of GVA in report on Wednesday, December 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palouse Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,820 shares. Int Group accumulated 121,230 shares. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 1,464 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,796 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 437,848 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 67,487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 706,961 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Company owns 204,843 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signature Mgmt reported 28,990 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Green Square Limited Liability reported 24,165 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cwm holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 88 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.05% of the stock.