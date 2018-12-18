Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 48.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 189,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.05 million, up from 390,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 559,485 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 22.54% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 22.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 49,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 270,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82 million, up from 221,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 442,197 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 0.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Among 21 analysts covering MEDNAX (NYSE:MD), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MEDNAX had 62 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) rating on Thursday, May 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $58 target. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 3. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Monday, August 31. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $150.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,575 shares to 473,461 shares, valued at $223.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 76,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $27.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 42,268 shares to 22,628 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 136,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,667 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Among 11 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 25 analyst reports since October 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital. As per Friday, December 18, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) on Friday, June 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 13 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 14 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Cowen & Co.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $742,451 activity. Shares for $183,840 were sold by Rose Nathaniel on Monday, November 12. $57,175 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was bought by OSBORNE RICHARD J. $100,214 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares were bought by Blalock Rebecca.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold HASI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 2.46% more from 33.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 843,727 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bard Associate Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 20,367 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 413 shares. Vermont-based Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 130 shares. Investec Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 277,916 shares. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Company has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 12,307 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 19,673 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 21,070 shares. Financial & Mgmt Gp Ltd has 215,134 shares.