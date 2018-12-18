Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 26.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 25,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,743 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.02M, up from 96,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 263,891 shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 5.70% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.73M, down from 41,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 33.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 22 shares. 15,824 were accumulated by West Chester Capital Advsrs Incorporated. Colonial Advisors has invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Homrich & Berg reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Condor stated it has 50,772 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp reported 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investors accumulated 0.43% or 4.18 million shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.97% or 70,025 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 1.19M shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc holds 1.98% or 34,319 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc holds 3.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 93,842 shares. Wisconsin-based Reinhart has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Busey invested in 4.84% or 231,676 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 1.35% or 12,549 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1,510 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple supplier shares sink on latest news – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – More Downside Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Delay the Launch of 5G iPhone to 2020 – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Apple Stock Plunge Overdone? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. has $310 highest and $11 lowest target. $189.19’s average target is 13.92% above currents $166.07 stock price. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by HSBC. Barclays Capital initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Drexel Hamilton maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20200 target in Monday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 27 by Mizuho. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 5 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.76 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $99.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,880 shares to 20,576 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 100,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group announces agreement to sell Chaucer for $950M – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2018 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) CEO John Roche on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 57,650 shares to 257,110 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.