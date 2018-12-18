Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 33,454 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90M, up from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $250.7. About 3.46 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bk Ltd Adr Repstg 3 Shs (HDB) by 15.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,894 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 25,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bk Ltd Adr Repstg 3 Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.68. About 818,118 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. Shine Kenneth Irwin had sold 177 shares worth $45,262. On Friday, August 24 the insider WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07 million. 20,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $5.27 million. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. Nelson Steven H had sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16 million on Thursday, September 13.

