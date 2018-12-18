Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 14.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 273,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.48 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 2.27 million shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 71.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 60.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 421,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.84 million, up from 692,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 1.45M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “38 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Darkest Before The Himax Dawn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Himax Tech (NASDAQ:HIMX), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Himax Tech had 60 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 7. The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, October 1. Roth Capital initiated Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) on Thursday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 16. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 14 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by Roth Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $213.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 14,969 shares to 425,811 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 85.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.14 per share. HIMX’s profit will be $3.44M for 44.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,966 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 5,210 shares. Advsr Preferred Lc invested in 682 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,807 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 395,460 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tci Wealth has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 1.01% or 910,720 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 27,853 shares. Moreover, Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 23,912 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership reported 153,284 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi has invested 0.11% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 9,304 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 68,374 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $49.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfs Palladium Tr (PALL) by 20,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,360 shares, and cut its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Among 22 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. HollyFrontier had 88 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Wednesday, December 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, December 5. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, January 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, March 23 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 18 by Tudor Pickering. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, December 8. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 27 by Tudor Pickering. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $92,429 activity.