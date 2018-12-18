Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 380.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 90,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,827 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 23,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 47,166 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 11.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) by 10.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 603,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.63 million, down from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 2.20M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has declined 7.13% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 6.33, from 7.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HBNC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 20.01 million shares or 48.21% less from 38.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has 3,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 2,724 shares. Indiana Inv Mgmt holds 1.03% or 113,827 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 1.65 million shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 22,924 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 501,501 shares. Schwab Charles Investment, a California-based fund reported 200,178 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 138,681 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 6,490 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,925 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 56,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 60,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Among 10 analysts covering Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Bancorp had 23 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 7 by Sandler O’Neill. PiperJaffray initiated Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) rating on Thursday, October 6. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $33.50 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. The stock of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Bruyette & Woods”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 14 by FIG Partners. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, October 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HBNC in report on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $219.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty (CSRSX) by 10,933 shares to 81,875 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $105,286 activity. Another trade for 5,841 shares valued at $121,027 was sold by Kuhn Dennis. Reed Steven William bought 1,100 shares worth $18,711. Middleton Larry N sold $51,720 worth of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-Quarter Snapshot Of Dividend Cuts In Q3 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Salin Bancshares, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Horizon Bancorp and Wolverine Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on February, 11 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. BRX’s profit will be $143.87M for 7.99 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Buy Ratings To Choose From, REIT Sector Bargains – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group: One Step Backward Today For Two Steps Forward Tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; GameStop Lowers Profit Forecast – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jump On The Brixmor Growth Train While Tickets Are Still Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2018.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 38,380 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $114.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 79,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold BRX shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 286.77 million shares or 2.03% less from 292.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 190,000 shares. 2.08M are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Connable Office holds 0.05% or 14,038 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 370,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 241,970 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0% or 29,118 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc owns 13,650 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 82,439 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 137,800 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 327,961 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 31,462 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Brixmor Property Group had 63 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Monday, November 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $21.0 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 2 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 17. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, December 11 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Monday, August 14. As per Thursday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood.