Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc Cl A (HUBG) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,880 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43 million, up from 188,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 158,483 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 14.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 6,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,076 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.42 million, up from 569,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 4.77M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60,312 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $92.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,019 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18. 183,374 shares valued at $9.71 million were sold by CECERE ANDREW on Thursday, November 8. The insider OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001. Elmore John R. sold $1.04M worth of stock.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $967.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,786 shares to 501,722 shares, valued at $41.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 215,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,755 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings.