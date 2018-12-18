Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 41.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 229,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 779,450 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.00M, up from 550,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.22. About 2.08M shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 44.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 83,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 187,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 52.81 million shares traded or 60.77% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 28.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 67,867 shares to 788,377 shares, valued at $111.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 183,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $22.31 million activity. Shares for $7.81M were sold by Larsen Michael M.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, January 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Monday, December 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Seaport Global. Deutsche Bank downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, December 17. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $125 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Argus Research. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works: An Optimistic Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works: Buy Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Board of Directors Approves 28 Percent Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13.59M were reported by State Street. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited invested in 1.10M shares or 0.14% of the stock. M Kraus & holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 43,731 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund stated it has 5,828 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 4,600 shares. 22,136 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co. Columbia Asset stated it has 11,933 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital reported 110 shares. Greylin Mangement has 0.1% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,153 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Farmers holds 1,789 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 251,433 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ruggie Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 125 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CHK shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 541.62 million shares or 4.71% more from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 185,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 400 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 77,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 515,924 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Lourd Capital Limited Liability accumulated 36,089 shares. 3.43 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 192 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 3,398 shares. Westwood Inc has 0.18% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 4.57 million shares. Bb&T has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 2.76M shares. Mutual Of America, a New York-based fund reported 764,765 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $248.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 7,010 shares to 31,398 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,250 activity. The insider MARTIN R BRAD bought $291,500.