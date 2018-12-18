Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 21.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 115,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 429,686 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.35M, down from 544,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 868,129 shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 73.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, down from 113,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 1.34M shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has declined 31.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Still sinking in: $INCY -23% $NLNK -40% UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 103,307 shares to 314,307 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 17,852 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,098 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,253 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,768 shares. Victory Management holds 0.1% or 538,247 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares stake. Mackenzie reported 7,370 shares stake. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.06% or 7,800 shares. Bokf Na owns 10,438 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.14% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tiedemann Advsr Llc accumulated 11,484 shares. Prudential invested in 0.02% or 146,782 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Co reported 1,000 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 1,307 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 10,882 shares.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.89 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. DOUGLAS RICHARD W sold $3.26 million worth of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Thursday, August 16.

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital given on Wednesday, March 30. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 22 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 10. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ATO in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Overweight” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $106 target in Friday, December 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) CEO Mike Haefner on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott, Graco Expected To Announce Double-Digit Increases In December – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA grants Fast Track designation to Baricitinib for the treatment of SLE – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Incyte (INCY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Top 10 Healthcare Stories of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting INCY Put And Call Options For June 2019 – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MacroGenics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 1,450.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.02 per share. INCY’s profit will be $65.97M for 51.82 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.00% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $256.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 50,700 shares to 565,750 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 17,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $3.59 million activity. On Wednesday, October 3 Trower Paul sold $700,000 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 10,000 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, worth $68,765. Flannelly Barry P had sold 1,000 shares worth $70,000 on Wednesday, October 3. 606 shares valued at $43,232 were sold by Iyengar Vijay K on Monday, July 9.