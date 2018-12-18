Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 69.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 260,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 112,668 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33 million, down from 373,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 19.66M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 13,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,395 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.90M, down from 82,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 12.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 19. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Neutral” on Friday, April 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Vetr. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, May 11 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 18 by Argus Research. Nomura initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 18 with “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 8.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total S.A. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corporation Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Angola’s Sonangol sign oil exploration deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, December 11. 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was made by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,625 shares to 32,255 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hikari owns 130,393 shares. Highland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 270,578 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 58,666 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.27% or 2.69M shares. 8,500 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc. Cibc World invested in 0.09% or 244,682 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Investment Inc has 3.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 111,188 shares. Cypress Capital Limited holds 144,552 shares. 92,015 are owned by Reik And Llc. Barrett Asset Ltd holds 520,087 shares. Amp Capital reported 1.64M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.35% or 5.32 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,944 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 1.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y stated it has 4.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fulton Bank Na holds 94,661 shares. 130,816 were reported by Palouse Mgmt. Cleararc Cap reported 119,257 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 113,776 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 342,185 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 48,699 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 108,152 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Company holds 1.07% or 124,927 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 1.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2018 : NBR, BAC, ITUB, CIG, EBR, BITA, CSCO, QQQ, INTC, MSFT, WEN, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analyst positive on Ambarella’s Hella deal; AMBA +3% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2018 : FE, QQQ, INTC, CZR, SRE, GE, CTL, F, MSFT, T, CMCSA, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES also bought $245,993 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares. Shenoy Navin also sold $66,324 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares. Rodgers Steven Ralph had sold 2,235 shares worth $102,050.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Briley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, April 3 with “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 14 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 22. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of INTC in report on Monday, October 1 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, July 21.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $632.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38,743 shares to 39,933 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).