Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 202,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55M, up from 176,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 18.56M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 479,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82 million, down from 954,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 1.69 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Ca; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital

More recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Spirit Realty A ‘Swan-A-Bee?’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend for Common Stock and Authorization of $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany, Express Inc. Tumble into Thursdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 19 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 60 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Friday, May 5 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Capital One. Wunderlich initiated Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) rating on Tuesday, October 27. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $12.50 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Ladenburg on Friday, August 4. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 22 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, February 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 5. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, September 26.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. Hsieh Jackson sold $1.69 million worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.59M for 54.68 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 9.90 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company reported 578,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 94,072 shares in its portfolio. Eii Mgmt accumulated 110,405 shares. Invesco has 1.08 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Company reported 10,000 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 27.19 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Serv accumulated 60,354 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 2,272 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity reported 0% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 80,342 were reported by Two Sigma Limited Company. Pension Partners Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 13,000 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 1.28M shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 14, 2018 : GE, QQQ, INTC, T, XEL, CC, NWL, CVS, DHI, WMT, MSFT, DISH – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CCI, INTC, FORM – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Intel’s Internet of Things Chief Wants You to Know About His Business – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: INTC,AMZN,SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. On Wednesday, July 25 Shenoy Navin sold $66,324 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,265 shares. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Tuesday, October 30. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155 worth of stock.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $746.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 34,890 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability reported 595,540 shares. Cornerstone Prtnrs Limited Com reported 1.70 million shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Lincoln Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Aspen Invest has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 49,080 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Co reported 151,703 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 27,680 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 158,207 shares. Golub Group Ltd Company holds 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 36,466 shares. 20,712 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation Ny. Moreover, Gyroscope Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,165 shares. California-based Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cleararc Capital accumulated 119,257 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, October 22 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Sunday, August 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, November 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by DZ Bank.