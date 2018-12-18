Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.72 million, up from 31,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 2.56 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.29 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 20.67 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 11.00 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Will Report Earnings With A Negative Weekly Chart – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 14 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: Buffett ups JPMorgan stakeâ€¦ BofAâ€™s federal discrimination suit dismissed – L.A. Biz” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 30 report. Robert W. Baird maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bruyette & Woods” on Monday, August 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 14. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96.0 target in Friday, August 18 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 21 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 103,061 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mengis Cap invested in 55,680 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 8,223 shares. Avenir Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,830 shares. Summit Secs Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,000 shares. Reliance Trust has invested 6.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Co invested in 6,445 shares. 76,521 are owned by Strategic Financial Services. Advent Cap Mngmt De reported 55 shares. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 159,600 shares. Art Advsrs Lc holds 68,810 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 1.06% or 5.45 million shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,614 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com reported 259,860 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 12 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, April 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy” on Friday, August 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by S&P Research given on Tuesday, October 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 30.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why one council member voted no on $17.1M in incentives for Honeywell HQ – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 3,301 shares. Moreover, Vision Capital Management has 1.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) has 9,495 shares. The California-based Reilly has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Capwealth Advisors Lc has 1.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hills Bancorporation And Trust Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap has invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 5.53 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Charter Trust has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Agf Invests Incorporated stated it has 1.88M shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 111,911 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,447 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancshares & reported 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Freestone Cap Hldgs stated it has 16,888 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 704,092 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FDIS) by 307,462 shares to 546,319 shares, valued at $24.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 23,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,702 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA also sold $1.94M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares. Kapur Vimal had sold 9,996 shares worth $1.59 million.