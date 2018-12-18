West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 11.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21 billion, up from 24,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 24.86 million shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 9.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, down from 26,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 1.35 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $173.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisconsin Energy (NYSE:WEC) by 5,090 shares to 11,245 shares, valued at $750.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 90 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,235 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 109,164 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 141,156 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verity And Verity Ltd Llc holds 251,415 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 2.00 million shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 64,072 shares. 16.95M were accumulated by American Century Companies. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,399 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y invested in 36,607 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,931 shares. Brandywine Investment Llc invested in 1.83% or 6.66 million shares. Lipe Dalton holds 3,519 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Lc has 0.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,322 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 2 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Saturday, September 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, April 28 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of stock or 10,214 shares.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $394.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,488 shares to 4,831 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. Demsey John sold $2.39M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Friday, September 7. Shares for $21.64 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, November 15. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $783,841. On Thursday, August 23 the insider LAUDER JANE sold $4.84M. Another trade for 4,781 shares valued at $693,341 was made by Trower Alexandra C. on Wednesday, November 14. $1.82 million worth of stock was sold by Haney Carl P. on Thursday, November 8.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54 million for 21.53 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 13 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 31. The company was maintained on Monday, August 7 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, October 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, October 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $115.0 target. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, February 4.

