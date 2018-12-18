Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 81,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,456 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.61M, up from 138,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $148.37. About 1.88 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lyondellbaseil Indu Cl A (LYB) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,624 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83M, down from 32,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lyondellbaseil Indu Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 2.44M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $432.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV) by 13,057 shares to 67,285 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerg Mkts Gov Bnd (VWOB) by 187,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.58 million for 8.77 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 5. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by Alembic. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, March 18 report. Citigroup maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, April 18. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $94 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Tuesday, October 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $110.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, May 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 560,823 shares. Innovations Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 25 shares. Salient Tru Lta accumulated 13,672 shares. Ameriprise holds 4.62M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brinker holds 0.06% or 16,060 shares. 50 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Kirr Marbach & Ltd In reported 3.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Optimum holds 5,435 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 26,590 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 21,257 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 900 shares. American Financial Bank accumulated 27,105 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. Buchanan Robin W.T. bought $443,150 worth of stock.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Stock Will Take the Crown – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell, steelworkers union begin contract talks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Chico’s FAS – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M Kraus & stated it has 5.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 20,220 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 36,016 are held by Norinchukin State Bank The. 1,250 are owned by Cape Ann Bancorp. Security National stated it has 5,676 shares. Albert D Mason holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,173 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 4,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 20,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc owns 2,978 shares. Co Of Virginia Va holds 24,800 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,397 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Charter Trust Com accumulated 13,263 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.15% or 2,900 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 2,281 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17,184 shares to 705,653 shares, valued at $29.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,338 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More important recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Norfolk Southern Makes It Official: It’s Moving HQ To Atlanta – Benzinga”, Bizjournals.com published: “Cousins Properties files plans for giant Norfolk Southern HQ in Midtown – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – The Word On Norfolk Southern: Wait Until February – Benzinga” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Norfolk Southern Corp. had 125 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Avondale to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, October 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, January 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. Cowen & Co maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, January 26. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, March 23 report.