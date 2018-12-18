Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 9.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 19,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.04 million, down from 213,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 133,446 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 12.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 218,890 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.53 million, down from 250,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 6.82M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 12. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, April 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 23 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Thursday, May 25. Jefferies has “Sell” rating and $51 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 105,922 shares. Regent Management Lc owns 46,314 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 7.35 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Grace White Ny reported 26,225 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 3.51% or 134,470 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 650,908 shares. Edgewood Management Lc holds 4,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc invested in 329,255 shares. Smith Moore & reported 10,156 shares stake. Cadinha & Communication Lc owns 13,104 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Voya Lc holds 0.57% or 3.91 million shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York holds 0.78% or 67,997 shares in its portfolio. Burney Company holds 26,062 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp holds 0.02% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70B for 17.98 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck HIV treatments OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Forbes.com published: “A Look At Merck’s Late-Stage Pharmaceuticals Pipeline – Forbes” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck to acquire Antelliq Group for â‚¬2.1B plus debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 27 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 72,100 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 0.11% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Td Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 106,005 shares stake. Retirement Planning Gru holds 0.21% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 5,213 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 4,258 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 14,814 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% or 34,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Balyasny Asset invested in 0% or 5,894 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 121,627 shares. 2,984 are held by Alps Advsr Incorporated. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc reported 7,767 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 76,390 shares to 942,108 shares, valued at $49.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 135,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.40 million activity. Forbis Mark S sold $404,727 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48 million for 37.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 6, 2018 : PXD, DXC, PAA, DVN, GDDY, JKHY, FANG, DXCM, LNT, JAZZ, XEC, KAR – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2018 : KEYS, JKHY, URBN, PSTG, MYGN, LZB, GSM, SMCI, RRGB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stifel Financial, Jack Henry & Associates and CDK Global – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry’s (JKHY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2018.