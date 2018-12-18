Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 66.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 17,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $170.11. About 1.55M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.16 million, up from 172,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 18.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) Announces Notes Offering Worth $250 Million – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon pushes hard in online ads – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FAANG Goes Bang – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alphabet – The Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Chinese Stocks Worthy of Owning Through the Trade War Negotiations – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) by 55,500 shares to 70,800 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 409,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.36M for 23.11 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, August 31 with “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, July 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $190 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 10. Daiwa Securities downgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, October 7 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by Credit Agricole. Bernstein maintained it with “Sell” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 14 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Monday, May 2. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 15. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Hold”.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 17 report. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Monday, November 27 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by William Blair on Tuesday, July 19 with “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by FBN Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Secs has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.23 million shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt owns 14.15 million shares or 5.29% of their US portfolio. Signature Inv Ltd has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pension Serv has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 5.94 million shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 76,170 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 12.83 million shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Co accumulated 86,928 shares. Capital City Company Fl holds 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 61,527 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 563,236 shares. Qv holds 306,119 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 13,315 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alley Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 79,501 shares.