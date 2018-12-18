Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 70,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326.27M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.6. About 23.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 57,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.66M, up from 831,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 333,378 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 26.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES YR CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 7.0%, SAW UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA); 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22

Among 14 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 74 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, January 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 12 with “Underweight”. Imperial Capital maintained Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rating on Thursday, June 8. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $7400 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Friday, July 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 14 to “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rating on Friday, October 13. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $30 target. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 6 by Cowen & Co.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $148.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) by 10,800 shares to 9.67M shares, valued at $1.26B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97M shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow tumbles more than 500 points, wipes out gain for the year to cap wild week on Wall Street – CNBC” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Kornit Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Ordinary Shares – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tarku issues an update on its exploration activities in Abitibi, Quebec – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anika Therapeutics resumes distribution of solid HA-based products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 164,074 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $77.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 153,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,433 shares, and cut its stake in Jll (NYSE:JLL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 5 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Sunday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, January 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, October 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, July 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 23. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 29 report. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M on Friday, August 31. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya. On Monday, December 10 Capossela Christopher C sold $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H.