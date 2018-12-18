Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 46.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 147,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,081 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33M, down from 314,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 159,858 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 10.59% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 05/03/2018 Nautilus 4Q EPS 27c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 33.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 630,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.50M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 136,332 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 6.35% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6,500 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 52,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,500 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces TSX Acceptance of Previously Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Potcasts #Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: (NYSE: $ACB) (TSX: $ACB) (TSXV: $VFF.V) (CSE: $CROP.C) (TSX: $WEED.TO) (NYSE: $CGC) (CSE: $VGW.C) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 12 analysts covering Celestica (NYSE:CLS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celestica had 37 analyst reports since October 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Friday, November 18. As per Tuesday, February 2, the company rating was initiated by TD Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by TD Securities. The stock of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 27. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 114.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NLS’s profit will be $17.28M for 4.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 286.67% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $692.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,944 shares to 25,965 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 57,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Among 11 analysts covering Nautilus Group (NYSE:NLS), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Nautilus Group had 36 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Friday, March 17. Imperial Capital maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Wednesday, May 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Tuesday, September 29. Sterne Agee CRT maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Tuesday, September 22 report. DA Davidson upgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Wednesday, August 9 to “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of NLS in report on Monday, September 19 to “In-Line” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19.5 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NLS in report on Tuesday, May 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 6.

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nautilus, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Program by $15 Million – Business Wire” on March 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sporting Goods Industry Analysis Part I – Nautilus Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nautilus Exercises A Singular Focus And Looks Fit – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nautilus, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nautilus: Hold Off For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold NLS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.02 million shares or 3.18% more from 27.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Blackrock reported 4.39 million shares. 71,342 were reported by Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Com. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 221 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 101,957 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 70,590 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cooke Bieler LP has invested 0.46% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 42,567 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 37,070 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Art Advisors Limited Co holds 14,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Schwab Charles Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 162,616 shares.