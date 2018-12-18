King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 141.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 672,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.63M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 1.54 million shares traded. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 25/04/2018 – S.C. HOUSE SENDS SCANA RATE BILL TO COMMITTEE, EXTENDING DEBATE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION `OPTIMISTIC’ FOR CLOSING SCANA TAKEOVER IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – SCANA CORP – IN ADDITION, FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTRIC & GAS COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP; 26/04/2018 – SCANA – DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER LEGAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL ADVISORY FEES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Net $169M; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 54.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 10.27M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,141 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Steinberg Global Asset owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 621 shares. 1,659 are held by Peapack Gladstone. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 476 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,141 shares. Aperio Gp Limited reported 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Creative Planning holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83,831 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.23% or 904,005 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 360 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.05% or 20,477 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% or 83 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, AZO, NVDA – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Netflix, iQiyi Is a Better Streaming Video Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Netflix Settles Lawsuit With the Satanic Temple – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sitting On Losses? Try This Year-End Strategy – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $210.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx $ High Yield Corp Bd Etf (HYG) by 9,994 shares to 10,201 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Fd Health Care (XLV) by 14,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Etf (CIU).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 282.23 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Bank of America. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. Rosenblatt maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, April 1. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 17. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. BARTON RICHARD N sold $115,280 worth of stock. $14.47 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $20.84 million. On Tuesday, June 19 Peters Gregory K sold $2.42M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,062 shares. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M worth of stock.

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former SCE&G accountant testifies SCANA execs pressed her to lie on V.C. Summer cost increases – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Guggenheim Upgrades SCANA Corp (SCG) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (D) Announces North Carolina Utilities Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA (SCG) Combination – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. SCANA had 45 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Saturday, August 15. Mizuho downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) on Tuesday, August 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Williams Capital Group. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 29 by Williams Capital Group. Mizuho upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13 with “Underweight”.