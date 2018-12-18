Chartist Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 0.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $236.78M, up from 3,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 1.81 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 20.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 3,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,044 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 658,542 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold NBIX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 86.00 million shares or 5.83% less from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 23,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 12,436 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 355,750 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 23,622 shares. Parametrica Ltd reported 3,316 shares. Gideon invested in 0.1% or 1,725 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 16,980 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 4,114 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability Company. Tower Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 162 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Co has 53,123 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 70 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Kepos Cap LP invested in 54,339 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,535 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital holds 12,912 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 4,556 shares to 14,820 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.

Among 18 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosci (NASDAQ:NBIX), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Neurocrine Biosci had 68 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 14. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Monday, September 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Tuesday, May 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $13900 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of NBIX in report on Tuesday, November 22 with “Perform” rating.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $10.88M for 148.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.47 million activity. Bozigian Haig P. sold $3.99M worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Thursday, November 8. $376,790 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by POPS RICHARD F. LYONS GARY A had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.72M on Friday, November 2. Shares for $2.42 million were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Wednesday, June 20. $990,096 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Tuesday, November 6.

Among 33 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 18 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, September 7. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, December 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Saturday, September 5 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, October 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Wells Fargo maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Oppenheimer.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Materials Sel (XLB) by 852 shares to 10,517 shares, valued at $609.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 7,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,765 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Brandywine Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.26% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 535,975 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 2,752 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0.39% or 3,401 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 40,056 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). M&R Capital Management Inc holds 6,725 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 13,197 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.28% stake. Brown Advisory owns 19,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Communications has invested 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Twin Capital Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).