Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 5.66 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Incorporated (MET) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 27,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60 million, down from 82,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 7.85M shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 26. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 2 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Thursday, April 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $56 target. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold”. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd reported 18,419 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sei Company owns 584,965 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 27,271 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 422,405 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 694,106 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). At Financial Bank holds 11,416 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 926,834 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 5,658 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 25 shares. Round Table Service Lc holds 0.08% or 4,982 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 327,169 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 1,666 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.54 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 10 by Wedbush. As per Friday, June 22, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, June 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Monday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 27 with “Market Perform”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 21. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.68 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.